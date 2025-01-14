A New Era of US Global Strength: Biden Highlights Achievements

President Joe Biden delivered a compelling farewell foreign policy address at the US State Department, emphasizing the remarkable strides made by his administration in global leadership and strategic alliances.

Biden highlighted the strengthening of the US in various dimensions, including military, economic, and technological power, claiming significant advancements in partnerships worldwide. He proudly stated that the country is 'winning' the global competition and has grown stronger while its adversaries have weakened.

The outgoing president pointed to successful diplomatic developments, such as the AUKUS defense pact and Quad collaborations, as well as significant achievements against adversaries, notably in Russia and China's geopolitical arenas, signaling an optimistic outlook for America's future international role.

