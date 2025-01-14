Left Menu

Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Silence on Manipur Crisis; Marks Anniversary of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Congress party criticized Prime Minister Modi for not visiting violence-stricken Manipur despite his global engagements. This criticism coincides with the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, highlighting issues like unemployment and social justice. Ethnic violence since May 2023 has left over 220 dead and thousands homeless.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Congress party has launched a sharp critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of neglecting the violence-afflicted state of Manipur. Despite his international travels, Modi has reportedly not found it necessary to visit the distressed northeastern region.

This criticism comes as the Congress marks the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, initially launched from Manipur. Led by Rahul Gandhi, the campaign aimed to address issues of unemployment, social justice, and rising prices.

Since May 2023, Manipur has witnessed ongoing ethnic violence, resulting in over 220 deaths and rendering thousands homeless. The Congress continues to condemn the Prime Minister's inaction, highlighting the government's mishandling of the crisis.

