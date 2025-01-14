Left Menu

Mark Carney Eyes Canadian Prime Minister Role Amid Political Upheaval

Mark Carney, former central banker, hinted at his candidacy for Canada's prime ministership on 'The Daily Show.' This potential move follows Justin Trudeau's resignation amid dwindling support. As a seasoned economist, Carney's leadership could redefine the Liberal Party's future during a period of economic challenges facing the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:42 IST
Mark Carney Eyes Canadian Prime Minister Role Amid Political Upheaval

On Monday night, former central banker Mark Carney suggested his interest in becoming Canada's next prime minister while appearing on 'The Daily Show' with Jon Stewart. Carney's remarks come shortly after Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, slated for March 9, amidst declining support within the Liberal Party and across Canada.

The 59-year-old economist is renowned for his expertise, having steered Canada through the 2008 financial crisis as head of the Bank of Canada. Carney also played an instrumental role in managing Brexit as the Bank of England's first non-British governor, earning him bipartisan admiration in the UK.

With an economic crisis looming and pressure on Canadian households due to rising living costs and stagnant wages, Carney advocates for immediate policy focus. His main rival for Liberal leadership, ex-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, may also declare her candidacy soon, following her unexpected resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025