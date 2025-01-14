Mark Carney Eyes Canadian Prime Minister Role Amid Political Upheaval

On Monday night, former central banker Mark Carney suggested his interest in becoming Canada's next prime minister while appearing on 'The Daily Show' with Jon Stewart. Carney's remarks come shortly after Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, slated for March 9, amidst declining support within the Liberal Party and across Canada.

The 59-year-old economist is renowned for his expertise, having steered Canada through the 2008 financial crisis as head of the Bank of Canada. Carney also played an instrumental role in managing Brexit as the Bank of England's first non-British governor, earning him bipartisan admiration in the UK.

With an economic crisis looming and pressure on Canadian households due to rising living costs and stagnant wages, Carney advocates for immediate policy focus. His main rival for Liberal leadership, ex-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, may also declare her candidacy soon, following her unexpected resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)