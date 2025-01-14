Left Menu

Sena MP Criticizes RSS Chief's 'True Independence' Claim

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP, strongly opposed Mohan Bhagwat's statement that India's 'true independence' was achieved with the Ram temple consecration. Raut stated that independence was gained in 1947 and emphasized that Lord Ram should not be used for political purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, an MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced strong objections to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks. Bhagwat stated that India's 'true independence' was realized with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Raut countered, asserting India's independence was actually won in 1947.

According to Raut, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, led by Bhagwat, does not have the authority to draft or alter the nation's laws, as they are not the Constitution's framers. He expressed concern that Lord Ram should not be used for political leverage, emphasizing the temple was a collective achievement.

Bhagwat had suggested that Ram temple's consecration day be marked as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi,' symbolizing the end of foreign invasions. Raut reiterated that Lord Ram symbolizes more than politics and independence remains unchanged since 1947.

(With inputs from agencies.)

