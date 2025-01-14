Left Menu

Erdogan Ally Urges PKK Leader to Announce Disbandment

Turkish nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli has urged PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan to declare the group's disbandment after his next meeting with a pro-Kurdish party. This follows a recent meeting that raised peace hopes but also highlighted concerns among Kurds regarding Turkey's intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's key nationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli, has called on jailed PKK militant leader Abdullah Ocalan to officially disband the organization.

The appeal follows a rare meeting between the pro-Kurdish DEM Party and Ocalan, who has been imprisoned in Turkey for over two decades. Bahceli emphasizes that the PKK, designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU, must conclusively end its insurgency.

While the meeting has stirred hopes for peace, tensions persist due to recent changes in Kurdish forces' control in Syria, generating uncertainty about Turkey's future intentions and leaving the Kurdish population anxious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

