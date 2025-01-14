Political Tensions Rise Over Macron's Pension Reform
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou refuses to suspend President Macron's controversial pension reform, urging discussions between employers and unions. Socialist leader Olivier Faure indicates potential for a deal with the government, despite his party's opposition to the reform and desire for suspension.
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has made it clear to political figures that he will not suspend President Emmanuel Macron's disputed pension reform law, as per an insider from Macron's camp relayed to Reuters.
Bayrou suggests that employers and unions engage in discussions on the matter by the coming autumn, the source elaborated.
Meanwhile, Socialist leader Olivier Faure informed BFM TV, earlier on Tuesday, that his party is close to potentially brokering a deal with the French government, although they continue to push for a suspension of the pension reform.
