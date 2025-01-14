Lebanon's Call for Unity: Salam's Inclusive Vision
Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate, Nawaf Salam, expressed a commitment to inclusivity, speaking against exclusion. This comes after Hezbollah accused his nominators of sidelining them. Salam emphasized unity and extended his hand to all parties, emphasizing his dedication to collaborative governance in Lebanon's diverse political landscape.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Nawaf Salam, Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate, has declared his commitment to inclusivity in the country's complex political arena. Speaking on Tuesday, he emphasized his opposition to exclusion, a statement contrasting with the Iran-backed Hezbollah's recent accusations against his nominators.
Hezbollah alleged that Salam's nominators aimed to exclude them by proposing him. In response to these allegations, Salam stated firmly that he stood against such exclusionary tactics, advocating instead for political unity.
Salam made a call for collaboration, extending his hand to all political factions within Lebanon. His remarks underscore a commitment to navigating Lebanon's intricate political dynamics through partnership and mutual understanding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
