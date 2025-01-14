Left Menu

Russia Welcomes Trump's Approach Towards Ukraine Conflict

Russia appreciates the change in tone from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding the realities in Ukraine and expresses willingness to discuss his plans once he takes office. Discussions may include security guarantees and the issue of Ukraine joining NATO, a major point of contention for Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:08 IST
Russia signals approval of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's evolving stance on the Ukraine conflict, indicating a willingness to engage with his proposed solutions once he assumes office on January 20. The Kremlin is open to a swift meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov conveyed on Tuesday that Moscow is prepared to consider Trump's ideas to resolve the Ukraine war. Lavrov acknowledged comments from Trump and his incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz, which suggest a growing acceptance of the on-the-ground realities in Ukraine.

While Ukraine remains determined to join NATO, a position staunchly opposed by Russia, Lavrov emphasized the need for security guarantees for Kyiv. Meanwhile, Trump remains focused on pursuing a diplomatic conclusion to the conflict, one that could involve significant concessions from Ukraine in return for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

