Chirag Paswan's Bold Stand on BPSC Exam Controversy

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has committed to taking decisive actions to address the concerns of students protesting alleged irregularities in the recent Bihar Public Service Commission exam. Paswan urged the Nitish Kumar government to ensure that student grievances are prioritized and resolved satisfactorily.

In a candid media interaction during a Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) feast for Makar Sankranti, Paswan reiterated his party's solidarity with the students. He stressed the importance of listening to their demands, especially regarding the disputed Combined Competitive Examination held on December 13, where charges of irregularities surfaced, impacting over four lakh candidates.

Paswan also addressed criticisms surrounding his absence during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's early arrival at the party office for festival celebrations. He assured that his nonappearance wasn't an insult and expressed confidence in NDA's prospects in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, highlighting development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)