India's Stand on PoK: Rajnath Singh's Bold Speech

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan of relentless attempts to destabilize India through terrorism. He stressed the need for dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), warning Pakistan of potential consequences.

He outlined that Jammu and Kashmir cannot be deemed whole without PoK, pointing out the area's role as a hub for terrorism. Singh declared that this has been a long-standing issue, with terrorist activities emanating from PoK since 1965, and emphasized India's awareness and strategic stance against such activities.

Singh praised the sacrifices made by individuals and the Indian Army in defending India's sovereignty, highlighting the significant changes brought by the abrogation of Article 370. He described this legal change as transformative for Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating that PoK remains integral to India's territorial completeness.

