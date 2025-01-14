Left Menu

India's Stand on PoK: Rajnath Singh's Bold Speech

Rajnath Singh criticizes Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and urges dismantling terror infrastructure in PoK. He reiterates India's position that Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK and highlights historical failures of Pakistan's military efforts. Singh underscores the significance of Article 370 abrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:27 IST
India's Stand on PoK: Rajnath Singh's Bold Speech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan of relentless attempts to destabilize India through terrorism. He stressed the need for dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), warning Pakistan of potential consequences.

He outlined that Jammu and Kashmir cannot be deemed whole without PoK, pointing out the area's role as a hub for terrorism. Singh declared that this has been a long-standing issue, with terrorist activities emanating from PoK since 1965, and emphasized India's awareness and strategic stance against such activities.

Singh praised the sacrifices made by individuals and the Indian Army in defending India's sovereignty, highlighting the significant changes brought by the abrogation of Article 370. He described this legal change as transformative for Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating that PoK remains integral to India's territorial completeness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025