Rahul Gandhi's Patna Visit: A Push for Constitutional Safeguarding
Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Patna for a conference focused on safeguarding the Constitution. His visit includes inaugurating facilities at the BPCC headquarters and engaging with local leaders and social organizations. This marks his first appearance in Bihar since becoming the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, is scheduled to arrive in Patna this week to participate in a conference dedicated to 'safeguarding' the Constitution, according to a statement by the party on Tuesday.
The Bihar visit will involve inaugurating new infrastructures at the Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, honoring his family members, as well as interacting with the state's Congress leaders.
Gandhi will address the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' and engage with organizations focused on social work, revisiting his practices from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, with opportunities for allies to meet him during the event.
