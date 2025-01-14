BJP Accuses AAP of Links to Bomb Threat Conspiracy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal to respond to allegations linking his party to recent bomb threats targeting over 400 schools in Delhi.

The accusations emerged after Delhi Police indicated that a high school student, connected to an NGO with political ties, was responsible for the hoaxes. While the police have not named the political party involved, the BJP suggests a connection to AAP.

The AAP has countered the claims, accusing the BJP of trying to manipulate public opinion before upcoming elections. Despite the serious nature of the claims, police evidence remains undisclosed, leaving the political debate heated and unresolved.

