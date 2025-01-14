BJP Accuses AAP of Links to Bomb Threat Conspiracy
The BJP has asked AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to clarify any connections his party may have with a recent string of bomb threats sent to Delhi schools. This request follows suggestions of involvement by an NGO tied to AAP supporters. AAP denies the allegations, calling them political fabrications.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal to respond to allegations linking his party to recent bomb threats targeting over 400 schools in Delhi.
The accusations emerged after Delhi Police indicated that a high school student, connected to an NGO with political ties, was responsible for the hoaxes. While the police have not named the political party involved, the BJP suggests a connection to AAP.
The AAP has countered the claims, accusing the BJP of trying to manipulate public opinion before upcoming elections. Despite the serious nature of the claims, police evidence remains undisclosed, leaving the political debate heated and unresolved.
