Bayrou's Budget Battle: Navigating Political Crossroads in France

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has announced that he will uphold President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, creating uncertainty about potential agreements with the opposition as he seeks support for the 2025 budget.

The announcement comes ahead of a pivotal policy speech, which may provoke a no-confidence vote led by France Unbowed. As Bayrou's new administration endeavors to cultivate alliances, especially with the Socialists, maintaining budgetary stability remains a central challenge.

The pension reform, a contentious issue among leftist factions, aims to raise the minimum retirement age, saving the treasury billions. Bayrou's decision faces diverse reactions, with centre-right lawmakers supporting the move, while left and far-right groups express opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)