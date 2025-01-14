Left Menu

Bayrou's Budget Battle: Navigating Political Crossroads in France

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is determined not to repeal President Macron's pension reform despite opposition challenges. As he gears up for a crucial policy speech, Bayrou seeks to secure support for the 2025 budget from opposition parties to avoid a no-confidence vote and stabilize his government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:07 IST
Bayrou's Budget Battle: Navigating Political Crossroads in France
budget

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has announced that he will uphold President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, creating uncertainty about potential agreements with the opposition as he seeks support for the 2025 budget.

The announcement comes ahead of a pivotal policy speech, which may provoke a no-confidence vote led by France Unbowed. As Bayrou's new administration endeavors to cultivate alliances, especially with the Socialists, maintaining budgetary stability remains a central challenge.

The pension reform, a contentious issue among leftist factions, aims to raise the minimum retirement age, saving the treasury billions. Bayrou's decision faces diverse reactions, with centre-right lawmakers supporting the move, while left and far-right groups express opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025