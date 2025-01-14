Rajnath Singh's Bold Statement: Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Integral to India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that Jammu and Kashmir remains incomplete without Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), sending a strong message to Pakistan to dismantle its terror infrastructure. He emphasized that the abrogation of Article 370 has transformed the region and criticized Pakistan for exploiting PoK for terrorist activities.
- Country:
- India
In a powerful address on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that Jammu and Kashmir cannot be considered whole without Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), highlighting the strategic importance of the region to India. He issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging Islamabad to dismantle its terror infrastructure or face severe repercussions.
Speaking at a gathering of armed forces veterans in Akhnoor, Singh underlined the transformative impact of the abrogation of Article 370, which he said has significantly altered the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He described PoK as India's 'crown jewel' and reiterated that aspirations of its people have never aligned with Pakistan.
Singh condemned Pakistan for maintaining PoK as a hub for terrorism and infiltration, and criticized figures like Anwar-ul-Haq for perpetuating anti-India agendas. He also announced initiatives to support ex-servicemen, including mobile medical units in remote areas, reflecting the government's commitment to veterans' welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Highlights Rising Non-Traditional Warfare Threats
India's Defence Exports Soar to Record Heights
India Boosts Submarine Prowess with New Defence Contracts
India Bolsters Naval Strength with Rs 2,867-Crore Defence Contracts
Submarine Capabilities Boosted with Strategic Defence Contracts