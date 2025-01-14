Rajnath Singh's Bold Statement: Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Integral to India

In a powerful address on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that Jammu and Kashmir cannot be considered whole without Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), highlighting the strategic importance of the region to India. He issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging Islamabad to dismantle its terror infrastructure or face severe repercussions.

Speaking at a gathering of armed forces veterans in Akhnoor, Singh underlined the transformative impact of the abrogation of Article 370, which he said has significantly altered the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He described PoK as India's 'crown jewel' and reiterated that aspirations of its people have never aligned with Pakistan.

Singh condemned Pakistan for maintaining PoK as a hub for terrorism and infiltration, and criticized figures like Anwar-ul-Haq for perpetuating anti-India agendas. He also announced initiatives to support ex-servicemen, including mobile medical units in remote areas, reflecting the government's commitment to veterans' welfare.

