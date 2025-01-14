Left Menu

Italy Urges Support for German Conservatives in Key Snap Election

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Forza Italia called on Italians in Germany to support the CDU/CSU in the February 23 snap election. This comes amid a close race with the AfD and follows Germany's government collapse. Elon Musk supports the AfD, complicating coalition possibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:14 IST
Italy Urges Support for German Conservatives in Key Snap Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his party, Forza Italia, have issued a call for Italians residing in Germany to back the conservative alliance in Germany's forthcoming snap election, slated for February 23. With polling numbers showing the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) leading, but with a shrinking lead over the Alternative for Germany (AfD), support is critical.

In an assertive message, Forza Italia—a principal ally of the German conservatives—used social media platform X to extend its appeal to Italians in Germany to rally behind the CDU/CSU. The necessity for early elections arose after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition with social democrats, greens, and liberals disintegrated.

Meanwhile, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk has endorsed the AfD, having hosted its leader Alice Weidel on his X platform. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has defended Musk's right to voice his opinion but remains neutral regarding endorsements. The anti-migrant League, part of Meloni's coalition, previously backed AfD but is no longer in partnership with it at the European Parliament level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025