Italy Urges Support for German Conservatives in Key Snap Election

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his party, Forza Italia, have issued a call for Italians residing in Germany to back the conservative alliance in Germany's forthcoming snap election, slated for February 23. With polling numbers showing the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) leading, but with a shrinking lead over the Alternative for Germany (AfD), support is critical.

In an assertive message, Forza Italia—a principal ally of the German conservatives—used social media platform X to extend its appeal to Italians in Germany to rally behind the CDU/CSU. The necessity for early elections arose after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition with social democrats, greens, and liberals disintegrated.

Meanwhile, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk has endorsed the AfD, having hosted its leader Alice Weidel on his X platform. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has defended Musk's right to voice his opinion but remains neutral regarding endorsements. The anti-migrant League, part of Meloni's coalition, previously backed AfD but is no longer in partnership with it at the European Parliament level.

