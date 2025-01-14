TMC Turmoil: Violence Grips Malda Amidst Intra-Party Rift

In West Bengal's Malda district, political tension surged this week following the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) members, resulting in one death and two critical injuries.

The attack took place in the Kaliaganj area, where TMC local committee president Bakul Sheikh and others were attending a road inauguration. Reports suggest the violence may be linked to intra-party rivalries, with external forces potentially involved.

Police have detained ten individuals, with ongoing investigations to unravel the motives behind the attack that also comes in the wake of a similar incident earlier this month, sparking concerns over TMC's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)