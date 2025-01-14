TMC Turmoil: Violence Grips Malda Amidst Intra-Party Rift
In Malda, West Bengal, political tensions escalate as two TMC workers, including a local committee president, are attacked. The incident, reportedly sparked by intra-party factions and personal rivalries, resulted in one death and critical injuries to two others. Investigations are ongoing, with rising concerns about internal strife within TMC.
In West Bengal's Malda district, political tension surged this week following the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) members, resulting in one death and two critical injuries.
The attack took place in the Kaliaganj area, where TMC local committee president Bakul Sheikh and others were attending a road inauguration. Reports suggest the violence may be linked to intra-party rivalries, with external forces potentially involved.
Police have detained ten individuals, with ongoing investigations to unravel the motives behind the attack that also comes in the wake of a similar incident earlier this month, sparking concerns over TMC's stability.
