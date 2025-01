Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Pick Sparks Controversy Amid Diversity Debates

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's controversial pick for Secretary of Defense, faced intense questioning at his confirmation hearing. Democrats criticized his qualifications and past allegations, while supporters applauded his stance against diversity initiatives in the military.

Senator Jack Reed condemned Hegseth for injecting politics into the military, questioning his suitability for the role. Despite past issues, including a 2017 sexual assault allegation, Hegseth denied all charges and received strong backing from some Republican members.

Hegseth's commitment to restoring a 'warrior culture' resonated with certain factions, yet his nomination remains contentious. The slim Republican majority in the Senate implies his confirmation is uncertain amid widespread bipartisan scrutiny.

