Controversy Surrounds Trump's Pentagon Pick

The vetting of President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the Pentagon has come under scrutiny. Senator Jack Reed, a prominent Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, voiced significant concerns at a recent hearing.

Reed critiqued the FBI's background check on nominee Pete Hegseth, labeling it inadequate and prompting a deeper examination of the vetting process.

This scrutiny has intensified debates over the suitability of Hegseth for the prominent defense role, bringing political tensions to the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)