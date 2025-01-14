Aam Aadmi Party Stages Groom-Less Procession to Taunt BJP's Leadership
The Aam Aadmi Party staged a symbolic 'wedding procession' without a groom, criticizing the BJP for not announcing a chief ministerial candidate for Delhi elections. AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh, pointed to a leadership 'vacuum' in BJP as speculations rise about Ramesh Bidhuri's candidacy.
In a unique protest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organized a 'wedding procession' without a groom, taking a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its silence on a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
The procession, featuring a lavishly decorated horse without a rider, was held in the New Delhi Assembly segment, where AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is contesting. AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and former Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi, participated as intrigued onlookers applauded the spectacle.
Criticizing BJP's leadership, Sanjay Singh remarked, 'This is BJP's reality in Delhi — a groom-less wedding procession.' The event underscored ongoing claims by AAP leaders that the BJP might nominate Ramesh Bidhuri as a candidate, a notion rejected by Bidhuri himself.
