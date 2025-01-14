Left Menu

British Minister Steps Down Amid Financial Ties Controversy

Tulip Siddiq, British minister for financial services, resigned amid scrutiny over her financial ties to her aunt, former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina. Despite being cleared of breaching conduct codes, Siddiq felt her position was a distraction. The controversy involves allegations of financial irregularities in Bangladeshi infrastructure projects.

14-01-2025
Tulip Siddiq, the British minister responsible for financial services and anti-corruption measures, resigned on Tuesday, impacting Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration. Her decision follows persistent questions regarding her financial connections to former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Siddiq maintained her innocence even as an investigation cleared her of breaching ministerial conduct codes. However, she chose to step down to avoid distracting from government work. Emma Reynolds, former pensions minister, steps into Siddiq's previous role.

Allegations against Sheikh Hasina and her associates, including Siddiq, pertain to financial irregularities in a $12.65 billion nuclear contract in Bangladesh. Amid scrutiny over properties linked to Hasina, Siddiq voluntarily referred the matter to an ethics adviser.

