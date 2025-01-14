Trump's New Revenue Initiative: The External Revenue Service

Donald Trump, the United States President-elect, has unveiled plans for establishing a new governmental body named the External Revenue Service. This announcement comes alongside preparations for his second inauguration.

Aimed at bolstering federal revenue, the proposed department will be tasked with managing tariffs, duties, and assorted financial inflows from foreign sources. Trump made this strategic announcement via a social media platform.

The creation of the External Revenue Service is slated for January 20, aligning with Trump's return to the presidential office for a subsequent term.

(With inputs from agencies.)