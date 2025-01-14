Trump's New Revenue Initiative: The External Revenue Service
Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, announced plans to establish a new department named the External Revenue Service. This department will oversee the collection of tariffs, duties, and revenue from foreign sources. The initiative is set to commence on January 20, coinciding with his second-term inauguration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:17 IST
Donald Trump, the United States President-elect, has unveiled plans for establishing a new governmental body named the External Revenue Service. This announcement comes alongside preparations for his second inauguration.
Aimed at bolstering federal revenue, the proposed department will be tasked with managing tariffs, duties, and assorted financial inflows from foreign sources. Trump made this strategic announcement via a social media platform.
The creation of the External Revenue Service is slated for January 20, aligning with Trump's return to the presidential office for a subsequent term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
