Tulip Siddiq Resigns Amid Corruption Allegations
Tulip Siddiq, niece of Bangladesh's former leader Sheikh Hasina and Labour Party MP, has resigned as the UK's Economic Secretary to the Treasury amid allegations of corruption. She cited her family connections as a potential distraction for the government. Her resignation has sparked reactions within political circles.
Labour Party MP Tulip Siddiq, the niece of Bangladesh's former leader Sheikh Hasina, resigned as the Economic Secretary to the Treasury on Tuesday, to prevent her family connections from becoming a distraction for the UK government. Her resignation followed self-referral to an advisory body amid corruption allegations related to her properties in London.
Despite the scrutiny, an inquiry found no breach of the Ministerial Code. British Prime Minister accepted Siddiq's resignation with regret, highlighting her achievements such as spearheading Banking Hubs and financial inclusion efforts. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch criticized the delayed response from Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Media reports suggested Siddiq's connection to properties gifted by individuals associated with Bangladesh's Awami League. An ongoing anti-corruption probe in Bangladesh has also named Siddiq, increasing pressure for her to step down. Despite resigning, Siddiq maintains her family ties posed no misconduct in her ministerial role.
