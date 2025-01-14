Pete Hegseth: Controversial Pick for Defense Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Pete Hegseth as defense secretary has sparked both support and controversy. During a fiery Senate confirmation hearing, Hegseth pledged to instill a 'warrior culture' at the Pentagon. He emphasized his combat experience, dismissing allegations of sexual assault and problematic past statements as unfounded attacks.

Hegseth's nomination is drawing considerable scrutiny as the Senate Armed Services Committee began evaluating Trump's cabinet picks. The debate is emblematic of cultural and political divides, with GOP members rallying behind Hegseth's bid as a symbol of Trump's brash governing style amid broader national culture wars.

While Hegseth offers a fresh perspective from his military experience, his qualifications are questioned due to a controversial history and opposition to diversity policies. Facing potentially tight vote margins, his confirmation appears challenging as scrutiny continues over his past actions and comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)