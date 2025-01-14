Milkipur By-Poll: BJP Fields Paswan Amidst Competitive Political Dynamics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Chandrabhan Paswan as its candidate for the crucial assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur constituency, located in Ayodhya district. Scheduled to be held on February 5, the by-poll has already become a focal point in regional politics.

Chandrabhan Paswan, who was chosen by the BJP's top leadership, expressed his gratitude to the party and its leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for instilling confidence in him. Paswan vowed to serve the people of Milkipur diligently, focusing on development and public welfare, with hopes of reclaiming the seat for the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Ajit Prasad, son of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, who vacated the Milkipur seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha. In a strategic move, the Congress party, a member of the INDIA bloc, has decided not to field its candidate, opting instead to support the SP nominee.

The impending by-poll has prompted the SP to demand webcasting across all 414 polling stations to ensure transparency, citing previous concerns with Electronic Voting Machines. The Election Commission of India has scheduled voting for February 5, with results expected on February 8, following the completion of all necessary electoral formalities.

The assembly seat was previously left vacant due to the resignation of Awadhesh Prasad. The election process was delayed due to an ongoing election petition, which was later dismissed by the High Court, allowing the election to proceed.

