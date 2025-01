Hegseth's Contentious Senate Confirmation: Trump's Defense Pick Faces Heated Scrutiny

Pete Hegseth, chosen by President-elect Donald Trump for defense secretary, promised to instill a 'warrior culture' at the Pentagon during a tense Senate confirmation hearing. Protesters and veterans gathered as allegations of his past misconduct were addressed.

While dodging direct answers on accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, Hegseth emphasized his combat experience over military integration. His controversial views and past actions on minorities and women in combat were questioned, and he denied using alcohol if confirmed.

Despite GOP support, Hegseth's confirmation faces hurdles similar to Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court journey. Senate Republicans aim for a swift confirmation, label the session a fight against 'culture wars', and prep him as a strategic ally for Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)