Political Turmoil: Arrest Drama Unfolds at Yoon Suk Yeol's Villa

South Korean authorities made a renewed attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection stemming from his martial law declaration. Despite heavy police presence and pro-Yoon protests, the situation ended without an arrest amid legal and political controversies surrounding the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 05:21 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean authorities once again attempted to arrest the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday morning. This arrest bid, stemming from insurrection allegations linked to Yoon's December martial law declaration, saw hundreds of police officers advancing on his hillside villa, where Yoon has remained under heavy guard for weeks.

Earlier attempts to detain Yoon on January 3 failed after a tense standoff with his security detail. The latest operation involved a massive deployment of 3,200 officers, confronting both pro-Yoon demonstrators and his political allies from the People Power Party, who gathered in freezing conditions to show support.

The arrest operation has captivated the nation, with live media coverage reflecting the political division and controversy sparked by Yoon's actions. His supporters argue the martial law move was made in the country's interest, while opponents call for accountability, stressing the need for legal equality, even for the president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

