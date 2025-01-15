Speeding Arms Deliveries: U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz's Taiwan Strategy
Mike Waltz, set to become the national security adviser, emphasized the urgent need to expedite weapon deliveries to Taiwan, which has purchased over $20 billion worth of arms from the U.S., to strengthen deterrence against China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 05:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz, appointed as the upcoming national security adviser for President-elect Donald Trump, announced plans to expedite Taiwan's weapon deliveries.
Speaking in Washington, Waltz highlighted a $20 billion backlog of military equipment purchased by Taiwan that awaits delivery, stressing the importance of resolution.
This move aims to bolster Taiwan's defenses against potential Chinese aggression, ensuring the island receives essential armaments without further delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Waltz
- national security
- Taiwan
- weapons
- China
- backlogs
- military
- deterrence
- deliveries
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WHO Urges China for Transparency on Covid-19 Origins
India's Defense Ascendancy: Strengthening Military Might Amid Global Tensions
Foreign Fighters Integrate Into Syria's New Military Hierarchy
Reversal of Fortunes: Former Rebels Claim Syrian Military Housing
Mystery in Guayaquil: Missing Boys Found Dead Amid Military Investigation