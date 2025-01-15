Left Menu

Speeding Arms Deliveries: U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz's Taiwan Strategy

Mike Waltz, set to become the national security adviser, emphasized the urgent need to expedite weapon deliveries to Taiwan, which has purchased over $20 billion worth of arms from the U.S., to strengthen deterrence against China.

  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz, appointed as the upcoming national security adviser for President-elect Donald Trump, announced plans to expedite Taiwan's weapon deliveries.

Speaking in Washington, Waltz highlighted a $20 billion backlog of military equipment purchased by Taiwan that awaits delivery, stressing the importance of resolution.

This move aims to bolster Taiwan's defenses against potential Chinese aggression, ensuring the island receives essential armaments without further delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

