Speeding Arms Deliveries: U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz's Taiwan Strategy

U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz, appointed as the upcoming national security adviser for President-elect Donald Trump, announced plans to expedite Taiwan's weapon deliveries.

Speaking in Washington, Waltz highlighted a $20 billion backlog of military equipment purchased by Taiwan that awaits delivery, stressing the importance of resolution.

This move aims to bolster Taiwan's defenses against potential Chinese aggression, ensuring the island receives essential armaments without further delay.

