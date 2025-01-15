Milkipur By-Election Heats Up: Battle Lines Drawn

Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament, Awadhesh Prasad, expressed firm confidence in the party's prospects of securing victory in the upcoming Milkipur by-elections. Prasad highlighted the robust support from both Samajwadi and Congress workers as a decisive factor in their favor.

The electoral contest has captured political attention, with voting scheduled for February 5 and results anticipated on February 8. In response to the Samajwadi Party's preparations, the BJP has fielded Chandrabhan Paswan as their candidate. Paswan expressed gratitude to top party leaders and vowed to focus on development and public service.

This political showdown follows procedural delays after the original by-election was postponed due to an outstanding petition. Samajwadi Party, voicing concerns over election transparency, has requested webcasting of all polling stations. The Congress has opted not to field a candidate, instead backing the Samajwadi Party's contender, solidifying their INDIA bloc alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)