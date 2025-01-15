Milkipur By-Election Heats Up: Battle Lines Drawn
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad is confident about winning the Milkipur by-elections, citing strong support from party workers and allies, including Congress. BJP counters with Chandrabhan Paswan focusing on development. The by-election, rescheduled for February 5, follows previous delays and contention over electoral processes.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament, Awadhesh Prasad, expressed firm confidence in the party's prospects of securing victory in the upcoming Milkipur by-elections. Prasad highlighted the robust support from both Samajwadi and Congress workers as a decisive factor in their favor.
The electoral contest has captured political attention, with voting scheduled for February 5 and results anticipated on February 8. In response to the Samajwadi Party's preparations, the BJP has fielded Chandrabhan Paswan as their candidate. Paswan expressed gratitude to top party leaders and vowed to focus on development and public service.
This political showdown follows procedural delays after the original by-election was postponed due to an outstanding petition. Samajwadi Party, voicing concerns over election transparency, has requested webcasting of all polling stations. The Congress has opted not to field a candidate, instead backing the Samajwadi Party's contender, solidifying their INDIA bloc alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Positive Turn in Congress MLA Uma Thomas's Recovery
Remarkable Recovery Journey of Congress MLA Uma Thomas
Congress Chief Kharge Accuses BJP of Rampant Caste Atrocities
Congress Questions Modi's Silence as Manipur Faces Crisis
Jai Ram Thakur Criticizes Congress Leadership, Calls for Prosperity in Himachal Pradesh