Left Menu

Milkipur By-Election Heats Up: Battle Lines Drawn

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad is confident about winning the Milkipur by-elections, citing strong support from party workers and allies, including Congress. BJP counters with Chandrabhan Paswan focusing on development. The by-election, rescheduled for February 5, follows previous delays and contention over electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:45 IST
Milkipur By-Election Heats Up: Battle Lines Drawn
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament, Awadhesh Prasad, expressed firm confidence in the party's prospects of securing victory in the upcoming Milkipur by-elections. Prasad highlighted the robust support from both Samajwadi and Congress workers as a decisive factor in their favor.

The electoral contest has captured political attention, with voting scheduled for February 5 and results anticipated on February 8. In response to the Samajwadi Party's preparations, the BJP has fielded Chandrabhan Paswan as their candidate. Paswan expressed gratitude to top party leaders and vowed to focus on development and public service.

This political showdown follows procedural delays after the original by-election was postponed due to an outstanding petition. Samajwadi Party, voicing concerns over election transparency, has requested webcasting of all polling stations. The Congress has opted not to field a candidate, instead backing the Samajwadi Party's contender, solidifying their INDIA bloc alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025