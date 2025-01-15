Left Menu

British Minister Resigns Amid Financial Controversy Linked to Bangladesh

Tulip Siddiq, the British minister responsible for financial services, resigned amid scrutiny of her financial connections to her aunt Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister of Bangladesh. Her resignation marks the second departure of a minister in two months and challenges Keir Starmer's government amid corruption investigations involving Bangladeshi funds.

Updated: 15-01-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:01 IST
Amid growing pressure over her financial ties to former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, British Minister Tulip Siddiq resigned on Tuesday. The decision comes after weeks of controversy surrounding allegations of financial irregularities linked to her family.

Siddiq's departure signifies a significant setback for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has seen his approval ratings decline since the Labour Party's win in July. She had been overseeing financial services and anti-money laundering efforts.

Investigations continue into allegations involving billions in funds from Bangladeshi infrastructure projects. A government ethics adviser confirmed Siddiq did not break conduct codes but highlighted reputational risks associated with her family's connections.

