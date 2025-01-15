British Minister Resigns Amid Financial Controversy Linked to Bangladesh

Amid growing pressure over her financial ties to former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, British Minister Tulip Siddiq resigned on Tuesday. The decision comes after weeks of controversy surrounding allegations of financial irregularities linked to her family.

Siddiq's departure signifies a significant setback for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has seen his approval ratings decline since the Labour Party's win in July. She had been overseeing financial services and anti-money laundering efforts.

Investigations continue into allegations involving billions in funds from Bangladeshi infrastructure projects. A government ethics adviser confirmed Siddiq did not break conduct codes but highlighted reputational risks associated with her family's connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)