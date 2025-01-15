British Minister Resigns Amid Financial Controversy Linked to Bangladesh
Tulip Siddiq, the British minister responsible for financial services, resigned amid scrutiny of her financial connections to her aunt Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister of Bangladesh. Her resignation marks the second departure of a minister in two months and challenges Keir Starmer's government amid corruption investigations involving Bangladeshi funds.
Amid growing pressure over her financial ties to former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, British Minister Tulip Siddiq resigned on Tuesday. The decision comes after weeks of controversy surrounding allegations of financial irregularities linked to her family.
Siddiq's departure signifies a significant setback for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has seen his approval ratings decline since the Labour Party's win in July. She had been overseeing financial services and anti-money laundering efforts.
Investigations continue into allegations involving billions in funds from Bangladeshi infrastructure projects. A government ethics adviser confirmed Siddiq did not break conduct codes but highlighted reputational risks associated with her family's connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Calls for Resignation Over Sarpanch's Murder Shake Maharashtra Cabinet
Delhi Politics Heat Up: BJP Slams AAP Over Alleged Corruption
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Calls for Resignation Amid High-Profile Murder Case
Union Home Minister's Medal Forfeited Amid Corruption Scandal
BRS Leader KTR's Legal Battle: High Court Reserves Order Amid Corruption Allegations