Zelenskiy's Warsaw Visit: A Breakthrough in Poland-Ukraine Ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Warsaw following a breakthrough in resolving a historical dispute over wartime exhumations. This development, as noted by the Polish Prime Minister, marks progress in the strained ties between Poland and Ukraine due to past conflicts, notably the Volhynia killings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:47 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to visit Warsaw on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the Polish Prime Minister's office. This visit comes after what Poland has called a significant breakthrough in a long-standing historical dispute over wartime exhumations.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland has been a firm supporter of Ukraine. However, historical tensions have persisted, rooted in the Volhynia killings from 1943 to 1945. During this period, Polish sources estimate over 100,000 Poles were murdered by Ukrainian nationalists, while retaliatory actions led to the deaths of numerous Ukrainians.

Poland has long sought permission for its experts to access sites believed to contain the remains of the massacre victims for exhumation and proper burial. On Friday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a diplomatic breakthrough, as Ukraine agreed to allow the initial exhumations of victims.

