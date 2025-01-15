Liquor Scam Controversy: AAP's Kejriwal and Sisodia Under Fire as BJP Moves Forward

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been granted permission by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This approval comes amid ongoing allegations of their involvement in a money laundering case tied to the controversial Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, which has since been shelved.

The timing of the prosecution has drawn ire from AAP members who accuse the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting legal avenues for electoral leverage as the Delhi Assembly elections loom. AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar criticized the move, underscoring that both Kejriwal and Sisodia were granted bail by the Supreme Court, raising questions about the sanction's timing as politically motivated.

BJP spokesperson Parvesh Verma accused Kejriwal of missteps during the COVID pandemic, alleging he prioritized personal interests over public welfare by focusing on liquor policies. The continued political spat highlights the tense atmosphere ahead of the elections, with both parties trading accusations over the scam and its broader implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)