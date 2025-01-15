Liquor Scam Controversy: AAP's Kejriwal and Sisodia Under Fire as BJP Moves Forward
The Centre's approval for the ED to prosecute AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia under the PMLA adds tension ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls. The case relates to alleged irregularities in Delhi's now-abolished 2021-22 liquor policy. Critics call it a political move given the timing just before the elections.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been granted permission by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This approval comes amid ongoing allegations of their involvement in a money laundering case tied to the controversial Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, which has since been shelved.
The timing of the prosecution has drawn ire from AAP members who accuse the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting legal avenues for electoral leverage as the Delhi Assembly elections loom. AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar criticized the move, underscoring that both Kejriwal and Sisodia were granted bail by the Supreme Court, raising questions about the sanction's timing as politically motivated.
BJP spokesperson Parvesh Verma accused Kejriwal of missteps during the COVID pandemic, alleging he prioritized personal interests over public welfare by focusing on liquor policies. The continued political spat highlights the tense atmosphere ahead of the elections, with both parties trading accusations over the scam and its broader implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses AAP of Exploiting Children in Pre-Election Campaign Fiasco
Kejriwal Defends Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana Amid BJP Criticism
Kerala CM Slams BJP Minister for 'Mini Pakistan' Remark
Kerala CM Slams BJP's 'Mini Pakistan' Remark as Divisive
Delhi Politics Heat Up: BJP Slams AAP Over Alleged Corruption