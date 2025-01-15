Left Menu

Liquor Scam Controversy: AAP's Kejriwal and Sisodia Under Fire as BJP Moves Forward

The Centre's approval for the ED to prosecute AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia under the PMLA adds tension ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls. The case relates to alleged irregularities in Delhi's now-abolished 2021-22 liquor policy. Critics call it a political move given the timing just before the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:15 IST
Liquor Scam Controversy: AAP's Kejriwal and Sisodia Under Fire as BJP Moves Forward
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been granted permission by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This approval comes amid ongoing allegations of their involvement in a money laundering case tied to the controversial Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, which has since been shelved.

The timing of the prosecution has drawn ire from AAP members who accuse the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting legal avenues for electoral leverage as the Delhi Assembly elections loom. AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar criticized the move, underscoring that both Kejriwal and Sisodia were granted bail by the Supreme Court, raising questions about the sanction's timing as politically motivated.

BJP spokesperson Parvesh Verma accused Kejriwal of missteps during the COVID pandemic, alleging he prioritized personal interests over public welfare by focusing on liquor policies. The continued political spat highlights the tense atmosphere ahead of the elections, with both parties trading accusations over the scam and its broader implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025