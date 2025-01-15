Tumultuous Times: President Yoon's Arrest Shakes South Korea

In a landmark moment, impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednesday, amidst a criminal investigation into alleged insurrection activities. Despite his cooperation, Yoon declared the probe unlawful, opting to prevent potential conflict and violence. This arrest marks the first for a sitting South Korean president.

Following his impeachment and declaration of martial law on December 3, Yoon had been in hiding at his residence, heavily fortified by personal security. However, over 3,000 police officers marched to his home, resulting in Yoon's agreement to collaborate with authorities, though he claims the investigation lacks legal basis.

The political upheaval has drawn international attention, notably from the United States and Japan, as tensions rise with Yoon's supporters alleging election fraud. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is reviewing whether to uphold the parliamentary impeachment or restore Yoon's presidential powers, as his People's Power Party gains renewed momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)