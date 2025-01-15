Negotiators Near Ceasefire Agreement Amid Ongoing Gaza Tensions

Talks to secure a phased ceasefire in Gaza intensified on Wednesday, with negotiators from Qatar, the U.S., and Egypt showing optimism after more than eight hours of discussions. An agreement seemed closer than ever, with officials from Israel and Hamas noting key aspects were nearly settled.

However, Israel has yet to provide withdrawal maps requested by Hamas, leaving some obstacles unresolved. The U.S. remains hopeful a deal could be reached before the presidential inauguration, seen as a deadline. Past ceasefire discussions have been derailed at this stage before.

If finalized, the ceasefire could bring much-needed relief to Gaza, a region decimated by conflict, and ease tensions across the Middle East. However, significant challenges, including a cohesive vision for Gaza's future, remain on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)