Negotiators Near Ceasefire Agreement Amid Ongoing Gaza Tensions
Negotiators from the U.S., Qatar, Egypt, Israel, and Hamas are working on finalizing a phased ceasefire agreement in Gaza after extended talks in Doha. The deal aims to halt hostilities, facilitate troop withdrawal, and release hostages. However, final agreements are pending, with key issues still unresolved.
Talks to secure a phased ceasefire in Gaza intensified on Wednesday, with negotiators from Qatar, the U.S., and Egypt showing optimism after more than eight hours of discussions. An agreement seemed closer than ever, with officials from Israel and Hamas noting key aspects were nearly settled.
However, Israel has yet to provide withdrawal maps requested by Hamas, leaving some obstacles unresolved. The U.S. remains hopeful a deal could be reached before the presidential inauguration, seen as a deadline. Past ceasefire discussions have been derailed at this stage before.
If finalized, the ceasefire could bring much-needed relief to Gaza, a region decimated by conflict, and ease tensions across the Middle East. However, significant challenges, including a cohesive vision for Gaza's future, remain on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Israel
- Hamas
- negotiations
- hostages
- truce
- Qatar
- Egypt
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Punjab govt says negotiations are going on at various levels with the protesting farmers and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to hospital.
Fragile Ceasefire Holds Amidst Tensions: The Israel-Hezbollah Truce
Boeing's Plea Deal Turbulence Continues Amid DOJ Negotiations
High-Stakes Negotiations: Farmer Protests and Judicial Mediation
Stalled PTI Negotiations: Dialogue with Government Faces Hurdles