Left Menu

Negotiators Near Ceasefire Agreement Amid Ongoing Gaza Tensions

Negotiators from the U.S., Qatar, Egypt, Israel, and Hamas are working on finalizing a phased ceasefire agreement in Gaza after extended talks in Doha. The deal aims to halt hostilities, facilitate troop withdrawal, and release hostages. However, final agreements are pending, with key issues still unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:44 IST
Negotiators Near Ceasefire Agreement Amid Ongoing Gaza Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Talks to secure a phased ceasefire in Gaza intensified on Wednesday, with negotiators from Qatar, the U.S., and Egypt showing optimism after more than eight hours of discussions. An agreement seemed closer than ever, with officials from Israel and Hamas noting key aspects were nearly settled.

However, Israel has yet to provide withdrawal maps requested by Hamas, leaving some obstacles unresolved. The U.S. remains hopeful a deal could be reached before the presidential inauguration, seen as a deadline. Past ceasefire discussions have been derailed at this stage before.

If finalized, the ceasefire could bring much-needed relief to Gaza, a region decimated by conflict, and ease tensions across the Middle East. However, significant challenges, including a cohesive vision for Gaza's future, remain on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025