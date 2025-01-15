Political Tensions Escalate: Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Ignite BJP-Congress Clash

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his claim that his party is challenging not just the BJP but the Indian state itself. In a post on X, Sitharaman questioned Gandhi's decision to carry a copy of the Constitution while making such statements.

The controversy arose as Gandhi, while inaugurating Congress's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan', accused the ruling party of undermining democratic values, sparking sharp rebuffs from BJP leaders. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri bluntly suggested Gandhi should undergo a mental health evaluation, revealing the depth of political animosity.

Further escalating tensions, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva accused Gandhi of harming Congress's prospects, particularly in Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla labeled Gandhi's remarks as a deliberate ploy backed by financier George Soros, accusing Congress of betraying national interests as campaigns for the Delhi election intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)