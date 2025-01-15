Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Ignite BJP-Congress Clash

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized Rahul Gandhi for remarks suggesting Congress opposes not just BJP, but the Indian state. BJP leaders reacted sharply, demanding clarity on Congress's stance. The controversy intensifies as elections approach, with BJP slamming the opposition for allegedly undermining national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:49 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (YT/Finance Ministery). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his claim that his party is challenging not just the BJP but the Indian state itself. In a post on X, Sitharaman questioned Gandhi's decision to carry a copy of the Constitution while making such statements.

The controversy arose as Gandhi, while inaugurating Congress's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan', accused the ruling party of undermining democratic values, sparking sharp rebuffs from BJP leaders. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri bluntly suggested Gandhi should undergo a mental health evaluation, revealing the depth of political animosity.

Further escalating tensions, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva accused Gandhi of harming Congress's prospects, particularly in Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla labeled Gandhi's remarks as a deliberate ploy backed by financier George Soros, accusing Congress of betraying national interests as campaigns for the Delhi election intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

