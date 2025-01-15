Karnataka Political Dynamics: A Silence Directive

Karnataka's political scene is marked by a directive from the Congress leadership, urging silence on potential leadership changes. This comes as internal discussions surface amid a power struggle within the ruling party.

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed to reporters the instructions from AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, emphasizing the need for unity and adherence to decisions from the high command. This move aims to quell public discourse on the leadership issue until further notice.

The handling of postponed meetings between Congress leaders and representatives from SC/ST communities remains a point of interest, with implications for the power-sharing dynamics involving key party figures like Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)