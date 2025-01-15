Left Menu

Karnataka Political Dynamics: A Silence Directive

In Karnataka, the Congress leadership has instructed party members not to discuss potential leadership shifts. Amid speculation, leaders like G Parameshwara emphasize unity and await direction from the high command. The handling of SC/ST community meetings and the power-sharing agreement remain focal points in this political landscape.

Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:37 IST
Karnataka's political scene is marked by a directive from the Congress leadership, urging silence on potential leadership changes. This comes as internal discussions surface amid a power struggle within the ruling party.

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed to reporters the instructions from AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, emphasizing the need for unity and adherence to decisions from the high command. This move aims to quell public discourse on the leadership issue until further notice.

The handling of postponed meetings between Congress leaders and representatives from SC/ST communities remains a point of interest, with implications for the power-sharing dynamics involving key party figures like Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

