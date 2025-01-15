Left Menu

Erdogan's Determination: A Terror-Free Turkey

Turkish President Erdogan has stated that if the PKK disregards a potential call from their jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan, to lay down arms, Turkey will achieve a terror-free state through alternative strategies.

Updated: 15-01-2025 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Wednesday that Turkey is prepared to eliminate terrorism through alternative measures if the PKK ignores any potential peace appeal from their imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan. Erdogan emphasized his commitment to realizing a terror-free Turkey at a meeting with AK Party members in parliament.

The Turkish leader has remained resolute, stating that the goal of a terror-free Turkey is non-negotiable, and if necessary, it would be pursued through other methods. This assertive stance follows the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party's lack of response to peace initiatives in the past.

Erdogan's strategic focus reflects a dedication to national security, underscoring that the government's objective is unattainable without addressing terrorism effectively. He called for coherent action from PKK and related factions to advance peace, warning of alternative approaches if cooperation is absent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

