NSUI Demands Ban on RSS Following Controversial Remarks by Mohan Bhagwat

Members of the Congress's student wing, NSUI, staged a protest march demanding a ban on the RSS and action against its chief, Mohan Bhagwat, after his controversial remarks on India's independence. The Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, criticized Bhagwat's statements, describing them as treasonous.

Updated: 15-01-2025 16:10 IST
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress's student wing, took to the streets in New Delhi on Wednesday, calling for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and sanctions against its chief, Mohan Bhagwat. The protest followed Bhagwat's controversial claim that India only achieved true independence with the consecration of the Ram mandir in 2024.

Led by NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, the demonstrators aimed to march towards the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Protesters decried Bhagwat's assertion, labelling it as ''anti-national''. The remarks were made at an event in Indore where he also presented the 'National Devi Ahilya Award' to Champat Rai.

The Congress party reacted strongly, with Rahul Gandhi condemning Bhagwat's comments as an insult to every Indian. Gandhi stated that their struggle against the RSS and BJP was a ''civilisational war" and accused them of monopolizing all institutions in India. This statement sparked further backlash from the BJP, with party president JP Nadda accusing Gandhi of opposing the Indian state and associating with ''urban naxals''.

(With inputs from agencies.)

