Delhi CEO Launches Portal to Combat Election Misinformation

In a significant initiative to uphold electoral integrity, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R Alice Vaz unveiled the 'Myth vs Facts Register' on Wednesday. Launched with three weeks remaining until the Delhi Assembly elections, this resource aims to equip voters and media outlets with tools to identify and counter misinformation.

CEO Vaz emphasized the importance of the register in light of rising misinformation, disinformation, and fake news influencing the electoral process. Available at https://www.ceodelhi.gov.in/mythvsfacts.aspx, the register serves as a credible source for debunking misleading information and safeguarding factual accuracy.

An official statement from the CEO's office highlighted that any circulated falsehoods would be scrutinized and addressed on the portal. This effort underscores a commitment to transparency and equipping the electorate with reliable information. Amidst intensifying political rivalry among the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Congress, the register emerges as a pivotal tool for a fair election.

Arvind Kejriwal, prominent leader of the ruling AAP, has filed his nomination for the polls, contesting against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. As the city heads to the polls on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8, the register potentially marks a turning point in combating electoral misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)