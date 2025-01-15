Left Menu

BJP's CR Kesavan Slams Rahul Gandhi: Accusations of Anti-National Intent

BJP leader CR Kesavan criticizes Rahul Gandhi for anti-national remarks, alleging collaboration with anti-India forces. He accuses Gandhi of threatening India's sovereignty and calls for an apology, urging the public to punish Gandhi politically. Gandhi's statements have sparked a fierce political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:33 IST
BJP leader CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader CR Kesavan has unleashed a vehement criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making statements that undermine national unity. Kesavan suggests Gandhi's rhetoric constitutes a deliberate threat to India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity, claiming that he collaborates with foreign and domestic anti-India entities, including those financed by George Soros.

This controversy ignited further when Rahul Gandhi, while inaugurating the Congress's new headquarters Indira Bhawan, accused the BJP of not only fighting the opposition but also the Indian state itself. The BJP retaliated, alleging that the Gandhi family was sowing division within the country. Kesavan lambasted Gandhi's comments as incendiary and fear-inducing, asserting that they are tactics to destabilize India, orchestrated by Gandhi's political mentors.

Kesavan strongly condemned Gandhi's statements, painting them as part of a broader strategy to weaken India. He insists that Gandhi, whether intentionally or otherwise, is aligning himself with forces that seek to harm India's interests. He calls for Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge to apologize for the contentious remarks, warning that the electorate will decisively respond to Gandhi's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

