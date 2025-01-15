Behind the Scenes: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in the Next Trump Era
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump played significant roles in Trump's first administration but plan to step back officially in a potential second term. Kushner will remain an influential figure, especially in Middle Eastern affairs, raising ethical concerns over potential conflicts of interest with his private equity firm's investments.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner wielded significant influence during Trump's initial presidency, notably impacting Middle Eastern negotiations and COVID-19 vaccine development.
In a potential second term, they plan to withdraw from official duties, residing in Miami. Kushner continues to sway Middle Eastern diplomacy, which stirs conflict-of-interest debates due to his firm's investments.
Kushner's behind-the-scenes strategies persist, echoing in U.S.-Saudi relations and aiding Trump's trusted aides, while Ivanka shifts focus to her family, balancing support for her father with personal priorities.
