Behind the Scenes: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in the Next Trump Era

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner wielded significant influence during Trump's initial presidency, notably impacting Middle Eastern negotiations and COVID-19 vaccine development.

In a potential second term, they plan to withdraw from official duties, residing in Miami. Kushner continues to sway Middle Eastern diplomacy, which stirs conflict-of-interest debates due to his firm's investments.

Kushner's behind-the-scenes strategies persist, echoing in U.S.-Saudi relations and aiding Trump's trusted aides, while Ivanka shifts focus to her family, balancing support for her father with personal priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)