BJP's Dushyant Gautam Files Nomination from Karol Bagh: Promises Development and Clean Environment

BJP candidate Dushyant Gautam, supported by MP Bansuri Swaraj and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, has filed nomination for the Karol Bagh constituency, pledging to address infrastructure and environmental issues. Criticizing AAP's governance, BJP leaders assured voters of a transformative agenda ahead of the Delhi polls scheduled for February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:51 IST
BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency Dushyant Gautam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dushyant Gautam officially entered the race for the Karol Bagh assembly seat, backed by party MP Bansuri Swaraj. Speaking to local voters, Swaraj promised that the BJP would prioritize fixing the precinct's damaged roads and tackling the challenges of water contamination and air pollution that have long plagued the area.

Expressing her optimism, Swaraj asserted, "Today marks a significant step as Dushyant Gautam files his candidacy for Karol Bagh. I urge every resident to support BJP on February 5, a date marking progress and repair of broken infrastructure. Together with Gautam, we will drive Karol Bagh's development." Gautam's nomination was supported by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also attended the event.

Chief Minister Saini expressed confidence in BJP's prospects, criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not delivering on its assurances. He pointed out that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal did not fulfill his promises on improving civic amenities, questioning his intentions and leadership. With elections set for February 5 and votes counted on February 8, BJP leaders are urging residents to make a decisive choice for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

