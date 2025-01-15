Left Menu

Political Tensions: BJP Counters Sharad Pawar's 'Tadipaar' Remark on Amit Shah

The BJP rebuked NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar for his remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling them misleading. This exchange follows Shah's criticism of Pawar's past political actions. BJP's Vinod Tawde challenged Pawar's credibility, citing his controversial past and making claims against him.

  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in India saw heightened tensions as the BJP admonished Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) leader, for his disparaging comments towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They demanded that Pawar cease circulating misinformation regarding Shah's past.

Pawar's accusations are a response to Shah's statement blaming him for initiating 'the politics of betrayal' in 1978. The exchange reflects the lack of communication among India's political figures today and raises questions about maintaining decorum in political discourse.

BJP's Vinod Tawde defended Shah by highlighting the circumstances of Shah's 2010 externment from Gujarat, which ended in acquittal in 2014. Tawde urged for political statements to be met with sportsmanship, citing historical political actions and affiliations to counter Pawar's allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

