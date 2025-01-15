Left Menu

AAP Shakes Up Candidates: Key Changes in Delhi Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reshuffled its candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, replacing Rajkumari Dhillon with Surinder Setia in Hari Nagar and Dinesh Bharadwaj with Sharad Chauhan in Narela. The decision was based on ground reports, with elections set for February 5.

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has altered its candidate lineup for key constituencies. The party announced Wednesday that it would nominate Surinder Setia for the Hari Nagar seat, replacing the outgoing MLA Rajkumari Dhillon.

Similarly, the Narela constituency will see Sharad Chauhan replacing Dinesh Bharadwaj, reflecting adjustments made almost a month after AAP initially declared its list of candidates. The revised candidate list has been publicized via AAP's official X handle.

The reshuffle, coming on the heels of detailed ground reports from both constituencies, demonstrates AAP's adaptive campaign strategy. With polling slated for February 5 and results expected on February 8, the party aims to strengthen its prospects in the Delhi Assembly.

