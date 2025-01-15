Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remarks: A New Political Agenda?

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of adopting a divisive political agenda opposed to the interests of the Indian state.

Sawant's comments were in response to Gandhi's recent remarks against the BJP, RSS, and India's socio-political fabric, which have ignited a political tumult.

At a Congress event in Delhi, Gandhi contended that India's institutions have been compromised by the BJP and RSS's influence, criticizing RSS chief's independence assertion as treasonous.

(With inputs from agencies.)