Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remarks: A New Political Agenda?
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant criticized Rahul Gandhi's statements against the Indian state, accusing him and the Congress of a divisive agenda. Gandhi's remarks about the BJP, RSS, and India's institutions have sparked political turmoil. Gandhioffended RSS chief's independence comments as treasonous on Wednesday.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of adopting a divisive political agenda opposed to the interests of the Indian state.
Sawant's comments were in response to Gandhi's recent remarks against the BJP, RSS, and India's socio-political fabric, which have ignited a political tumult.
At a Congress event in Delhi, Gandhi contended that India's institutions have been compromised by the BJP and RSS's influence, criticizing RSS chief's independence assertion as treasonous.
