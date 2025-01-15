Karnataka Caste Census Sparks Political Debate

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, or 'caste census', will not be presented to the state cabinet on January 16 as planned, but likely next week. The report's delay follows discussions and appeals for transparency from various social factions.

This contentious survey, conducted during Siddaramaiah's previous tenure and led by the state's Backward Classes Commission, remains under scrutiny. The main concern is its undisclosed findings that are being speculated to challenge prevailing notions about the population of key castes such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

While state officials acknowledge spending Rs 160 crore on the report, opposition from Karnataka's political and social groups prevents its release. Home Minister G Parameshwara and other congres leaders have pressed for disclosure, indicating the report's potential consequences on future policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)