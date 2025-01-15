Left Menu

Karnataka Caste Census Sparks Political Debate

The Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, known as the 'caste census', is causing controversy in Karnataka politics. Dominant communities oppose the findings, fearing it contradicts traditional caste perceptions. Despite opposition, Karnataka's government stresses transparency, debating the report's impact on state policies while keeping its contents private.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:47 IST
Karnataka Caste Census Sparks Political Debate
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, or 'caste census', will not be presented to the state cabinet on January 16 as planned, but likely next week. The report's delay follows discussions and appeals for transparency from various social factions.

This contentious survey, conducted during Siddaramaiah's previous tenure and led by the state's Backward Classes Commission, remains under scrutiny. The main concern is its undisclosed findings that are being speculated to challenge prevailing notions about the population of key castes such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

While state officials acknowledge spending Rs 160 crore on the report, opposition from Karnataka's political and social groups prevents its release. Home Minister G Parameshwara and other congres leaders have pressed for disclosure, indicating the report's potential consequences on future policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025