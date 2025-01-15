Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Stand Sparks BJP Backlash

Rahul Gandhi's comment targeting the BJP, RSS, and the Indian state led to stern reactions from the BJP. Party president J P Nadda labeled Gandhi's stance divisive and anti-national, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned Gandhi’s adherence to the Constitution. The BJP accused Congress of fostering anti-India sentiments.

Updated: 15-01-2025 20:52 IST
Rahul Gandhi's provocative remarks, hinting at battling the BJP, RSS, and the Indian state, were met with fierce criticism from the BJP on Wednesday. Party President J P Nadda accused Gandhi of actions and words that aim to fracture India's societal fabric.

In the wake of Gandhi's statements, senior BJP figures expressed their outrage on social media. At a press conference, the ruling party intensified its rhetoric, branding Gandhi as 'anti-national' and describing his leadership as 'immature and irresponsible.'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned Gandhi's adherence to constitutional values. Meanwhile, BJP IT head Amit Malviya linked Gandhi's rhetoric to George Soros, insinuating that his comments signify a broader agenda against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

