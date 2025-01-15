Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Stand Sparks BJP Backlash

Rahul Gandhi's provocative remarks, hinting at battling the BJP, RSS, and the Indian state, were met with fierce criticism from the BJP on Wednesday. Party President J P Nadda accused Gandhi of actions and words that aim to fracture India's societal fabric.

In the wake of Gandhi's statements, senior BJP figures expressed their outrage on social media. At a press conference, the ruling party intensified its rhetoric, branding Gandhi as 'anti-national' and describing his leadership as 'immature and irresponsible.'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned Gandhi's adherence to constitutional values. Meanwhile, BJP IT head Amit Malviya linked Gandhi's rhetoric to George Soros, insinuating that his comments signify a broader agenda against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)