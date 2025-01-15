Left Menu

Russian Threats in the Skies: Unveiling Alleged Terror Plots

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk claimed Russia planned aerial terrorism against Poland and others. Security officials suggest parcel explosions in Europe were test runs for Russian plots targeting U.S. cargo flights. Moscow denies involvement and has not responded to related accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:14 IST
In a shocking revelation, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk alleged that Russia was plotting aerial acts of terrorism against Poland and other countries. This announcement followed his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Security officials indicated that parcel explosions at European logistics depots in July were part of a test for a Russian plot aimed at detonating cargo flights to the United States. These incidents occurred in the UK, Germany, and Poland. While Russia denies involvement, Tusk's comments highlight widespread concerns of potential air terror threats.

Moscow has consistently denied any connection to the depot explosions or other alleged terror activities attributed to Russian operatives. Despite repeated requests, both the Russian embassy in Warsaw and the Russian foreign ministry have remained silent on Tusk's revelations.

