Sandeep Dikshit Enters New Delhi Race with Vision of Sheila Dikshit's Legacy

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit announced his candidacy for the New Delhi Assembly seat, invoking his mother's legacy and the support of Delhi's citizens. He faces tough competition against BJP's Parvesh Verma and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, who has held the seat since 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:17 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit declared on Wednesday his intention to contest the New Delhi Assembly seat, with his candidacy set to be formalized on January 16. Backed by the blessings of his mother and the support of Delhi's populace, Dikshit aims to restore New Delhi as a beacon of his mother Sheila Dikshit's legacy.

In a statement on his social media platform, Dikshit announced his plans to officially submit his nomination from the old Congress office at 24 Akbar Road at 10:30 am, proceeding to Jamnagar House for the paperwork. He expressed determination to carry forth the aspirations of Delhiites, urging collaboration to realize a promising future for the capital.

Facing him in the electoral battle are formidable opponents: BJP's Parvesh Verma and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who has consistently held the New Delhi seat since 2015. Kejriwal, who filed his nomination earlier, highlighted the extensive work still required in the city. The assembly elections will occur on February 5, with results expected by February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

