Banerjee Backs AAP: A United Front to Defeat BJP

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has thrown his support behind the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, urging regional parties to unite to counter the BJP.

As the national general secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Banerjee reinforced the INDIA bloc's commitment to bolstering regional forces where they hold sway. He cited successful strategies in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, suggesting the same approach for Delhi.

With AAP's previous success in Delhi, Banerjee argued that the party is best positioned to defeat the BJP, pledging support in line with the alliance's objective to challenge BJP's rule. He raised questions about Congress' effectiveness, advocating for the strongest force to lead the charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)