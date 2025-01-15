Left Menu

Banerjee Backs AAP: A United Front to Defeat BJP

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee endorses the AAP in Delhi's upcoming Assembly elections, highlighting the INDIA alliance's strategy to empower regional parties to challenge BJP dominance. Addressing a health camp, Banerjee emphasized supporting AAP as the strongest contender against BJP in Delhi, aligning with the alliance's goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:20 IST
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has thrown his support behind the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, urging regional parties to unite to counter the BJP.

As the national general secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Banerjee reinforced the INDIA bloc's commitment to bolstering regional forces where they hold sway. He cited successful strategies in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, suggesting the same approach for Delhi.

With AAP's previous success in Delhi, Banerjee argued that the party is best positioned to defeat the BJP, pledging support in line with the alliance's objective to challenge BJP's rule. He raised questions about Congress' effectiveness, advocating for the strongest force to lead the charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

