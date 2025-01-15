Turkey Offers Support to New Syrian Administration on IS Camps

Turkey has declared its willingness to assist the new Syrian administration in the management of Islamic State camps. The announcement came from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday.

Fidan stated, "As we have always said, we are also ready to provide the necessary assistance to the new administration in the management of DAESH camps and prisons," referring to the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

After meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani in Ankara, Fidan also mentioned that diplomatic initiatives will persist to facilitate the lifting of sanctions against Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)